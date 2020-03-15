Peru Community Church invites everyone to an informal, all-inclusive, multigenerational, hands-on exploration of Easter through activities, crafts, music, storytelling and food on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4:00pm – 6:00pm in the Peru Community Church Fellowship Center.

Messy Easter is an exciting way to connect with new people, have fun at church, explore your faith and share a meal with others. We will start with a time of activities, crafts and informal conversation for all ages related to the Easter story. Yes, it will be messy, so come as you are, prepared to have fun.

Following the time of activities and crafts, we will move to a time of storytelling, drama and music to bring the Easter story to life. Be prepared to participate, dance, sing and learn more about Easter. After our time of Easter storytelling, we will gather at tables to share a hot meal together. There is no cost.

Whether you are young, old, single, partnered, LGBTQI+ or straight, Messy Easter is for you. If you have questions or doubts about your faith, Messy Easter is for you. If ‘regular’ church is just not for you, or Sunday mornings are too hard, Messy Church is for you. This is a worship experience for everyone and a place you might just encounter God working in your life.

All are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The Peru Community Church welcomes everyone to worship. Our Fellowship Center is located at 13 Elm Street at the intersection of Pleasant and Elm Streets in Peru, NY.