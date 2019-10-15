Michael Czarnecki: Stories and Poems from the Poetic Road

Rouses Point, NY to New Orleans, LA - From French Canadian to Cajun Country

Michael Czarnecki has made his living through the creative word for a quarter of a century. He has published 17 chapbooks and books of poetry and has given hundreds of readings and traveled tens of thousands of miles throughout the country.

Dodge Memorial Library - Civic Center Meeting Room, 39 Lake Street, Rouses Point, NY

This event is co-sponsored by Poets & Writers, Inc. through public funds it has received from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.