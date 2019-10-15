Michael Czarnecki: Stories and Poems from the Poetic Road

Rouses Point, NY to New Orleans, LA - From French Canadian to Cajun Country

Rouses Point Civic Center 39 Lake Street, Rouses Point, New York 12979

Michael Czarnecki has made his living through the creative word for a quarter of a century. He has published 17 chapbooks and books of poetry and has given hundreds of readings and traveled tens of thousands of miles throughout the country.

Dodge Memorial Library - Civic Center Meeting Room, 39 Lake Street, Rouses Point, NY

This event is co-sponsored by Poets & Writers, Inc. through public funds it has received from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Rouses Point Civic Center 39 Lake Street, Rouses Point, New York 12979
