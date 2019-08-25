Michigans for Mission

Harkness United Methodist Church Hall 776 Hallock Hill Road, Peru, New York 12972

  • Meal of a Michigan, Chips, Drink and Dessert all for just $5
  • Live Music
  • Take-out Meals Available
  • Bake Sale Table
  • Limited quantities of Michigan sauce for sale
  • We’ll be collecting again for ELMORE SPCA, please bring a donation if you can!

Harkness United Methodist Church Hall 776 Hallock Hill Road, Peru, New York 12972
