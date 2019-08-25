Michigans for Mission
Harkness United Methodist Church Hall 776 Hallock Hill Road, Peru, New York 12972
- Meal of a Michigan, Chips, Drink and Dessert all for just $5
- Live Music
- Take-out Meals Available
- Bake Sale Table
- Limited quantities of Michigan sauce for sale
- We’ll be collecting again for ELMORE SPCA, please bring a donation if you can!
Info
