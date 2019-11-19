Middlebury African Music and Dance Ensemble and Afropop Band

McCullough Student Center Middlebury College, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

McCullough Student Center, Wilson Hall. This concert opens with the African Music and Dance Ensemble performing repertoire that showcases the stylistic diversity and instrumental richness of traditional East African musical cultures. The performance also highlights the dynamic, communal, and interactive nature of African societies. The second half of the concert features the Afropop Band performing in musical styles from East, West, North, South, and Central Africa. Using pop and rock instrumentation, the group’s repertoire blends traditional African musical idioms with various Western and Afro-diasporic styles. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
802-443-3168
