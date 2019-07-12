Concert: Tatiana Lukyanova, Carillon

Tatiana Lukyanova

Tatiana Lukyanova is the former associate carillonneur for St. Petersburg, Russia, and the current carillonneur at the Congregational Church in New Britain, CT. Middlebury College’s Summer Carillon Concert series celebrates its 34th season with a fine group of musicians from around the world, performing from the soaring tower of Mead Chapel. The melodic sounds of the carillon bells are a staple of summer life on the Middlebury campus. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168