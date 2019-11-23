Concert: Middlebury College Community Chorus

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall

The chorus presents its annual concert in celebration of the season of Thanksgiving, performed by Middlebury College students, staff, faculty, and singers from towns throughout the area. The program includes uplifting and celebratory songs of the season and the premiere of a psalm setting by Professor Peter Hamlin ’73, newly composed in memory of Grace Weber ’77 and Steve Weber. Jeff Rehbach, conductor; Tim Guiles, accompanist. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168.

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
802-443-3168
