Middlebury Garden Club Presentation: Practical Gardening

Middlebury Garden Club professionals Marijke Niles and Vivian Branschofsky will share their expertise providing ideas for a successful fall garden, as well as different ways to prepare your flower beds for winter. They will suggest interesting plants for fall, some native and some not, favorite gardening tools, ways to extend bloom throughout the gardening season and give other tidbits regarding suggested dos and don’ts to enhance your gardens and gardening experience. Questions are welcomed! Marijke is owner of Marijke’s Perennial Gardens Plus in Starksboro and Vivian is the former owner of Little Siberia Perennials in Granville. The public is invited.