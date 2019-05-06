Middlebury Macintosh User Group Meeting

The monthly meeting of MiddMUG, the Middlebury Macintosh User Group, is Monday, May 6, at 7 pm, in the conference room at the Ilsley Library.

During the first half of the meeting, we’ll learn how to make personalized greeting cards, picture books, photo albums, and calendars using Photos or iPhotos. It’s really fun! The rest of the evening will be for Q & A.

So bring your devices and we’ll help each other have more fun and be more productive. More information from MiddMUG2018@mail.com

We meet on the first Monday of each month from 7 pm to 8:30 pm to teach and help each other use Apple computers and devices. All levels of skills are welcome. There are no stupid questions!

Anyone can offer ideas or requests for our agenda. Do you have something you’d like to learn or teach? Let us know.