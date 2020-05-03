Middlebury Maple Run Half Marathon & Relay and Fun Run

to Google Calendar - Middlebury Maple Run Half Marathon & Relay and Fun Run - 2020-05-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Middlebury Maple Run Half Marathon & Relay and Fun Run - 2020-05-03 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Middlebury Maple Run Half Marathon & Relay and Fun Run - 2020-05-03 09:00:00 iCalendar - Middlebury Maple Run Half Marathon & Relay and Fun Run - 2020-05-03 09:00:00

Middlebury Regional EMS 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

USATF-certified half marathon and 2-person relay, and a 3-mile fun run. Beautiful, scenic routes with views of the Green Mountains and Adirondacks. A mix of trail, paved and dirt roads for the half marathon, all paved for 3-mile fun run. Well organized, great t-shirts, live music on course, post-race pancake breakfast with Vermont maple syrup, maple syrup nips for all finishers. One of New England’s “must do” races.

Info

Middlebury Regional EMS 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Community Events, Kid Friendly Events, Sporting Events
802-989-6980
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Middlebury Maple Run Half Marathon & Relay and Fun Run - 2020-05-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Middlebury Maple Run Half Marathon & Relay and Fun Run - 2020-05-03 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Middlebury Maple Run Half Marathon & Relay and Fun Run - 2020-05-03 09:00:00 iCalendar - Middlebury Maple Run Half Marathon & Relay and Fun Run - 2020-05-03 09:00:00