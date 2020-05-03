Middlebury Maple Run The Middlebury Maple Run is Vermont's Sweetest Half. All finishers get REAL Vermont Maple Syrup!

USATF-certified half marathon and 2-person relay, and a 3-mile fun run. Beautiful, scenic routes with views of the Green Mountains and Adirondacks. A mix of trail, paved and dirt roads for the half marathon, all paved for 3-mile fun run. Well organized, great t-shirts, live music on course, post-race pancake breakfast with Vermont maple syrup, maple syrup nips for all finishers. One of New England’s “must do” races.