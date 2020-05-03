Middlebury Maple Run
Middlebury Regional EMS 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Middlebury Maple Run
The Middlebury Maple Run is Vermont's Sweetest Half. All finishers get REAL Vermont Maple Syrup!
USATF-certified half marathon and 2-person relay, and a 3-mile fun run. Beautiful, scenic routes with views of the Green Mountains and Adirondacks. A mix of trail, paved and dirt roads for the half marathon, all paved for 3-mile fun run. Well organized, great t-shirts, live music on course, post-race pancake breakfast with Vermont maple syrup, maple syrup nips for all finishers. One of New England’s “must do” races.