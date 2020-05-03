Middlebury Maple Run

Middlebury Regional EMS 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

USATF-certified half marathon and 2-person relay, and a 3-mile fun run. Beautiful, scenic routes with views of the Green Mountains and Adirondacks. A mix of trail, paved and dirt roads for the half marathon, all paved for 3-mile fun run. Well organized, great t-shirts, live music on course, post-race pancake breakfast with Vermont maple syrup, maple syrup nips for all finishers. One of New England’s “must do” races.

Middlebury Regional EMS 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
802-989-6980
