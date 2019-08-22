Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival Opening and Closing Night Films

Scene from "Dog Docs," The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival opening night film.

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival has selected an inspiring documentary, The Dog Doc, as its Opening Night Film for the 5th Annual Festival on August 22 at 7 pm at the Town Hall Theater. The Dog Doc tells the story of Dr. Marty Goldstein, a maverick veterinarian, and his dedicated team of DVMs at Smith Ridge Veterinary Center, as they create a mecca for pets and their owners looking for hope and a last chance for animal healing. This film offers an immersive view into a seldom seen world, painting a picture of pure dedication and joy.

Director Cindy Meehl and Dr. Jacqueline Ruskin, DVM, and partner at Smith Ridge, will attend the Opening Night screening and participate in an on-stage event following the screening, hosted by MNFF Artistic Director Jay Craven.

For Closing Night, MNFF has selected Ernie & Joe to close this year’s Fest, on August 25 at 8 pm at Town Hall Theater. Directed by Jenifer McShane, Ernie & Joe is an intimate portrait of two San Antonio, Texas police officers who are helping change the way police respond to mental health calls. The documentary takes audiences on a personal journey, weaving together the officers’experiences during their daily encounters with people in crisis. In taking this different path, Ernie and Joe’s success is engendering change in police departments around the country.

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival showcases the work of first and second time filmmakers from around the world - the emerging voices of independent filmmaking. The 2019 Festival will roll out August 22-25 across five screens in Middlebury, Vermont. The waitlist for Opening Night Tickets is now open. Fest Passes are available for purchase through August 25. Individual Advance Ticket sales begin August 5.

Visit the MNFF website, middfilmfest.org, for more information in the coming weeks.Subscribe to the MNFF mailing list for breaking news about the Festival: www.middfilmfest.org/updates.