Middlebury Song Fest Middlebury Song Fest logo

Middlebury Song Fest, in conjunction with Middlebury Community Music Center, presents the 2nd annual festival and concert series celebrating art song. With three concerts over three days, Middlebury Song Fest brings together singers and pianists from the Northeast to not only sing and explore the classical song repertoire, but also to engage deeply with audiences and inspire creativity, reflection, participation and joy.

What is art song? Art song strives to be that perfect combination of music and words, balancing the intricacies between poet and composer, singer and pianist. In this marriage of art forms, performers and audiences bathe in a delicious combination of words, melodies and harmonies. It is the goal of MSF to bring this music to life for a modern Vermont audience.

This year Middlebury Song Fest is pleased to celebrate women composers. Styles throughout the weekend vary from Vermont’s Gwyneth Walker, to French composer Germaine Tailleferre, to Fanny Mendelssohn and Alma Mahler, and many others. We are especially pleased to present the Vermont debut of Juliana Hall’s Through the Guarded Gate, a social justice piece being “marched across America.”