Local author Richard Rawson presents his new book Migration: From Massachusetts Bay to the Old Northwest 1636-1836. Richard will read a passage or two from his book, share his experiences in researching the book and discuss surprises that came up along the way. Copies of Migration will be available for purchase and signing by the author. Entry is free.