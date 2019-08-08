Migration from Massachusetts Bay to the Old Northwest 1636-1836

Book Reading by Local Author Richard Rawson

to Google Calendar - Migration from Massachusetts Bay to the Old Northwest 1636-1836 - 2019-08-08 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Migration from Massachusetts Bay to the Old Northwest 1636-1836 - 2019-08-08 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Migration from Massachusetts Bay to the Old Northwest 1636-1836 - 2019-08-08 15:00:00 iCalendar - Migration from Massachusetts Bay to the Old Northwest 1636-1836 - 2019-08-08 15:00:00

Westport Library 6 Harris Lane, Westport, New York 12993

Local author Richard Rawson presents his new book Migration: From Massachusetts Bay to the Old Northwest 1636-1836. Richard will read a passage or two from his book, share his experiences in researching the book and discuss surprises that came up along the way. Copies of Migration will be available for purchase and signing by the author. Entry is free.

Info

Westport Library 6 Harris Lane, Westport, New York 12993 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events, History & Tours Events
518-962-8219
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Migration from Massachusetts Bay to the Old Northwest 1636-1836 - 2019-08-08 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Migration from Massachusetts Bay to the Old Northwest 1636-1836 - 2019-08-08 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Migration from Massachusetts Bay to the Old Northwest 1636-1836 - 2019-08-08 15:00:00 iCalendar - Migration from Massachusetts Bay to the Old Northwest 1636-1836 - 2019-08-08 15:00:00