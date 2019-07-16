Mile Twelve Concert

Heritage Family Credit Union presents Mile Twelve as part of the 2019 Castleton Summer Concerts at the Pavilion series.

Although their sound is rooted in traditional bluegrass, Mile Twelve surveys a broader landscape of music. All five band members bring their own influences and observations into the music, resulting in contemporary, thoughtfully-crafted, and relevant music.

This concert is free and open to the public (held rain or shine). Concessions will be available through Dugout Dogs. Castleton University will be collecting non-perishable food items to help support the Castleton food shelf.