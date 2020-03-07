Mind Expansion Yoga - Yoga for the Brain

Join Kelly Lindsay and Marci Gillett as they team up for this Mind Expansion Series

Learn how to manifest anything you desire by developing the techniques taught in this class.

Discover the power of hypnotic suggestion and how to utilize it in day to day activities. Have fun as you learn to reprogram your subconscious mind with these easy to learn and easy to apply strategies. Most of class time will be laying on yoga mat so please bring your mat and a blanket. Eye masks will be provided for darkness for when we do the journeying.

The Mind Expansion Yoga series is Yoga For The Brain. Stretch those muscles! Lets consciously create a better life for ourselves and those around us!

Session 1 will be "What we think is what we create". Class is Free and donations are accepted for space cost!! This class will be the first weekend every month.

To learn more about Kelly Lindsay and her gifts please go to Sacredtools.net