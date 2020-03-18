Mindfulness Workshop
Indian Lake Public Library 113 Pelon Road, Indian Lake, New York 12842
Jodie Seymour will lead us on another calming and enlightening workshop. Self-care means asking yourself what you need and following through on the honest answer. Take time each day to shift from a mode of doing and action to one of pausing and being with whatever is happening right now. Jodie’s monthly mindfulness programs have been well attended and informative. We hope you will join us for some mindfulness and a cup of tea.