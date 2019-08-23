Mindfulness Workshop
Indian Lake Public Library 113 Pelon Road, Indian Lake, New York 12842
Join us for a workshop about the benefits of practicing Mindfulness. Jodie Seymour will introduce us to the concept of mindfulness, what it is, how it can benefit our day to day lives, and how we can incorporate its practice into our daily routines. With all that’s going on in the world and the daily stresses we face, take a break and see how the practice of mindfulness can help bring a sense of calm to your day.