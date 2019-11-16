Mixed Media Mashup

to Google Calendar - Mixed Media Mashup - 2019-11-16 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mixed Media Mashup - 2019-11-16 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mixed Media Mashup - 2019-11-16 10:30:00 iCalendar - Mixed Media Mashup - 2019-11-16 10:30:00

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

Mixed media is an art technique embraced by modern masters like Picasso and adopted by contemporary artists as reflected in the Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region display. There are so many different methods to work in mixed media, it can become overwhelming for any creative venture. Join Museum Educator Jenny Hutchinson in the Art Studio to remove the guesswork and create a unique artwork combining printmaking, painting, and drawing all in one image. $15 for members; $20 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org

Info

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
Arts & Culture Events
518-792-1761
to Google Calendar - Mixed Media Mashup - 2019-11-16 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mixed Media Mashup - 2019-11-16 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mixed Media Mashup - 2019-11-16 10:30:00 iCalendar - Mixed Media Mashup - 2019-11-16 10:30:00