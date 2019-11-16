The Hyde Collection Mixed Media Mashup

Mixed media is an art technique embraced by modern masters like Picasso and adopted by contemporary artists as reflected in the Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region display. There are so many different methods to work in mixed media, it can become overwhelming for any creative venture. Join Museum Educator Jenny Hutchinson in the Art Studio to remove the guesswork and create a unique artwork combining printmaking, painting, and drawing all in one image. $15 for members; $20 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org