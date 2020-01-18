MLK Holiday Weekend Camp

Gore Mountain Ski Resort 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, New York 12853

Our 2-day MLK Weekend Holiday Camp is a great way for your children, ages 4-12, to spend their holiday vacation having fun on the slopes while improving their skills and meeting new friends! Kids enjoy two consecutive days of skiing/riding with the same coaches. This camp is open to all abilities and includes lift ticket, lunch, and supervision each day.

Daily Schedule:

8:30-9am Registration / Drop Off - Mountain Adventure Center, Northwoods Lodge Upper Level

9:30-11:30am Fun on the snow!

11:30am-12:30pm Lunch break

12:30-3:30pm Fun on the snow!

3:30pm Pick Up - Mountain Adventure Center, Northwoods Lodge Upper Level

Advance reservations are recommended.

518-251-4804
