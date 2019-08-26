Monday Storytime and Craft Hour

Monday Storytime, Our theme is Trees!

The Bookstore Plus will be hosting a weekly Summer Storytime and craft hour for children on Mondays at 10 AM at the store from July 8th - August 26th, 2019. All children (especially children at heart) are welcome! Our storyteller reads to the curious listeners and then guides them through a themed, fun craft activity. We provide all the materials needed, for crafts time, at no cost. Join us in our children's section!

Monday, August 26th, our storyteller will read The Boy Who Grew A Forest, and The Night Gardner! For our craft we will make leaf rubbings! Storytime is geared towards children ages 3 and up, but all children are welcome!