Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers

Seagle Music Colony Children’s Opera

to Google Calendar - Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers - 2019-07-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers - 2019-07-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers - 2019-07-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers - 2019-07-09 10:00:00

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853

Seagle Music Colony Children’s Opera: Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers

A blending of Indian and Chinese folk tales written by Indian-American composer Kamala Samarakan. “Utilizing music from both Western and non-Western styles, Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers is an action-packed tale of bravery, smarts, and family ties. Brave Monkey and clever Francine work together to escape the clutches of a dishonest Crocodile and the evil Lord and Lady Tiger to save their family and their kingdom. Their teamwork and bravery show them and their parents that when they work together, they can do anything.”

Free Admission

Info

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
518-251-2505
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers - 2019-07-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers - 2019-07-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers - 2019-07-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers - 2019-07-09 10:00:00