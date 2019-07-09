Seagle Music Colony Monkey and Francine in The City of Tigers

Seagle Music Colony Children’s Opera: Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers

A blending of Indian and Chinese folk tales written by Indian-American composer Kamala Samarakan. “Utilizing music from both Western and non-Western styles, Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers is an action-packed tale of bravery, smarts, and family ties. Brave Monkey and clever Francine work together to escape the clutches of a dishonest Crocodile and the evil Lord and Lady Tiger to save their family and their kingdom. Their teamwork and bravery show them and their parents that when they work together, they can do anything.”

Free Admission