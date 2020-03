Otter Creek Audubon and the Middlebury Area Land Trust invite community members to help us survey birds and other wildlife at Otter View Park and the Hurd Grassland. Meet at the parking area of Otter View Park at the intersection of Weybridge St. and Pulp Mill Bridge Road in Middlebury. Birders of all ages and abilities welcome. For more information, call 802-388-6019 or 802-388-1007.