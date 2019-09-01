Mooers Vol. Fire Dept. 61st Annual Labor Day Celebration
Mooers Volunteer Fire Department 2508 State Route 11, Town of Mooers, New York 12958
Parade at 12:00 pm, Chicken Bar-B-Que starting at Noon (take outs are available), Live Music- band "Busco Bandits" 1 pm -5pm, Garden Tractor Pulls starting at 10 am,
Food Booths , N.Y.S Games of Chance, Games for Children (including Kiddyland), Ladies Auxiliary Booth, and Chinese Auction. Big Ticket Drawing at 6pm
Please come out and support the Mooers Volunteer Fire Department All money that is raised will be used to purchase equipment and supplies