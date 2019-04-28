MoonCatcher Project to Help Girls

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Glens Falls will host a MoonBee on Sunday, April 28th from 1-3:00 p.m. This project was started by Ellie von Wellsheim of Schenectady, founder of the project. She designed a washable, reusable menstrual pad for girls who live in very poor countries, enabling them to stay in school full time to reach their full potential.

This is an opportunity for any person skilled or unskilled in sewing. There are tasks for everyone in the assembly of the pad kits. Men and school-aged students are also welcome. This is an excellent volunteer project for students wanting to make a difference in changing the lives of young girls. Helpful to bring scissors, measuring tape, and pencil.

Participants are asked to bring a personal feminine disposable product to help our local girls in need. Of course, donations are always appreciated. Handmade items from Africa and India will be available to purchase.

As Oprah Winfrey once stated, when you are made aware of a need, you will fill a desire to do something about it, and now so have you!

Take part in helping young girls live up to their full potential. For more details, go to www.MoonCatcher.org. Call Lynn at 518-494-8001 for any other information.