Moonlight Paddle Trip - Saranac River

Moonlight Paddle The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a paddle down the Saranac River in the moonlight July 15th.

The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department is doing a Moonlight Paddle down the Saranac River. During the moonlight paddle you will each get a light stick to put on your boat and you’ll join fellow kayakers as we paddle into the moonrise. The trip is July 15, 2019 it will be held at the Saranac River Trip – Saranac Boat Launch (192 Bowen Rd Saranac) from 7:30-10:00pm.

Cost is $10 if you wish to borrow a kayak from the Town of Plattsburgh Recreation and Parks Department, it is free if you choose to bring your own kayak. Classes are limited to the first 8 participants. Please, pre-register by calling the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department at 518-562-6860.