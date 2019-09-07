Moonlight Starlight Astronomy Night
Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, Vermont 05735
Telescopes line the edge of the museum patio at Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site.
Take a deep look at the moon and night sky with members of the Green Mountain Astronomers, who bring their telescopes to share. The moon rises about 3:30 PM and night sky viewing begins about 7:45 PM. Call (802) 273-2282 to confirm program is on.