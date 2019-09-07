Moonlight Starlight Astronomy Night

Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, Vermont 05735

Take a deep look at the moon and night sky with members of the Green Mountain Astronomers, who bring their telescopes to share. The moon rises about 3:30 PM and night sky viewing begins about 7:45 PM. Call (802) 273-2282 to confirm program is on.

Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, Vermont 05735 View Map
Community Events, Family Events, History & Tours Events
802-273-2282
