Moriah Central Teachers’ Association 5K Run / Walk, Saturday, April 27, 2019, 9 AM, Moriah Central School. Registration Fees - Run: $15 Walk: $10 Student Walk: $5. Event day registration available @ 8 AM. Walkers can walk ANY distance up to 5K (3.1 miles). Snacks and drinks available after race/walk! More Info, email: dfleming@moriahk12.org. All proceeds benefit the MCTA Scholarship Program