Moriah Fire Department Breakfast Buffet

Moriah Volunteer Fire Department 630 Tarbell Hill Road, Moriah, New York 12960

Come celebrate Memorial day with all of us at the Moriah Fire Department at our all you can eat Breakfast Buffet May 26th, 7am-11am! Price is $8 and kids 5 and under are free of charge!! Food will include Eggs, Bacon, Toast, Biscuits w/ Sausage and Gravy, French Toast etc. Drinks will be coffee and orange juice! We hope to see you all there!!! Please feel free to share. 

The winners for our Lotto Tree Raflle will be chosen at 11 AM right after the breakfast. Be sure to claim your tickets now!

