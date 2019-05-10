Mother's Day Crafting at Bolton Landing

Come make a FREE custom wine bottle gift for Mom all Mother's Day weekend! In need of a thoughtful, creative (or last minute!) gift? Want to take mom out for a fun afternoon of crafting & wine? Then swing by Adirondack Winery's Bolton Landing Tasting Room May 10th-12th and decorate an empty wine bottle that your mom (or friends!) can use as a flower vase, table centerpiece and more! And the best part is, it's FREE! And while you're there, you can do a wine tasting, play wine games, enter a raffle to benefit Kelly's Angels Inc. and sample a lavender lemonade wine cocktail!