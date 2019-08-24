Mount Independence-Hubbardton Military Road Car Tour
Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, Vermont 05735
Exploring a wooded section of the military road.
On this 8th annual driving tour, explore the section of the 1776-77 military road from the Hubbardton Battlefield to the Otter Creek in Center Rutland. Jim Rowe, president of the Crown Point Road Association, is your leader. Meet with your own vehicle at the visitor center for orientation.