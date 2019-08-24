Mount Independence-Hubbardton Military Road Car Tour

to Google Calendar - Mount Independence-Hubbardton Military Road Car Tour - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mount Independence-Hubbardton Military Road Car Tour - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mount Independence-Hubbardton Military Road Car Tour - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Mount Independence-Hubbardton Military Road Car Tour - 2019-08-24 10:00:00

Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, Vermont 05735

On this 8th annual driving tour, explore the section of the 1776-77 military road from the Hubbardton Battlefield to the Otter Creek in Center Rutland. Jim Rowe, president of the Crown Point Road Association, is your leader. Meet with your own vehicle at the visitor center for orientation.

Info

Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, Vermont 05735 View Map
Community Events, History & Tours Events
802-273-2282
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mount Independence-Hubbardton Military Road Car Tour - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mount Independence-Hubbardton Military Road Car Tour - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mount Independence-Hubbardton Military Road Car Tour - 2019-08-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Mount Independence-Hubbardton Military Road Car Tour - 2019-08-24 10:00:00