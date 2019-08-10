Gore Mountain Mountain Bike Skills Development Camp at Gore, Saturday, August 8

Enjoy the thrills and excitement of biking down and around the mountain, through wooded trails and over rocks, logs, and stream beds. A fun-filled day at Gore, offering downhill & cross-country mountain biking instruction for beginner to intermediate level riders, ages 10 & up. All-day and lift ticket $55, or $65 with lunch; Morning-only $40.