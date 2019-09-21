Mountain Bike Skills Development Camp

Gore Mountain Ski Resort 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, New York 12853

Enjoy the thrills and excitement of biking down and around the mountain, through wooded trails and over rocks, logs, and stream beds. A fun-filled day at Gore, offering downhill & cross-country mountain biking instruction for beginner to intermediate level riders, ages 10 & up. All-day and lift ticket $55, or $65 with lunch; Morning-only $40.

Info

Gore Mountain Ski Resort 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, New York 12853 View Map
Family Events, Health & Fitness Events, Sporting Events
518-251-2411
