Mountain Gathering Basket with Barbara Boughton. #1427-0818.

Adirondack Folk School Mountain Gathering Basket

This basket is based on a forerunner of the Nantucket Lightship basket, c. 1850. Woven on a round oak base, the spokes are inserted into a groove, which holds them firmly in place. This basket employs a continuous chase weave to build the sides, using two weavers at once. The basket is hand-shaped, not woven on a mold, and students will be challenged and excited to watch their creations grow with two weavers. A hand-carved oak handle is incorporated into the rim, which finishes this rustically graceful and functional basket. It is woven on a 6" oak base which grows into a 12" diameter basket. Dimensions are approx. 10" high at sides, 16" high at handle.

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $35.

NOTE: Must be over 12 yrs of age.