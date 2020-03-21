Join us for a Mountain Lake PBS Kids Day at The Wild Center featuring Molly of Denali! Enjoy special episode screenings, live performances, fun hands-on activities and exhibits inside and out!

For free entry to this event, families must sign-up at: https://mountainlake.org/event/mountain-lake-pbs-kids-day-at-the-wild-center/ or call 518-563-9770. Thank you to Corporation For Public Broadcasting (CPB) for funding this Mountain Lake PBS educational outreach initiative. Additional support provided by The Wild Center.