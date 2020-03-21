Mountain Lake PBS Kids Day at The Wild Center!

The Wild Center 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake, New York 12986

Join us for a Mountain Lake PBS Kids Day at The Wild Center featuring Molly of Denali! Enjoy special episode screenings, live performances, fun hands-on activities and exhibits inside and out!

For free entry to this event, families must sign-up at: https://mountainlake.org/event/mountain-lake-pbs-kids-day-at-the-wild-center/ or call 518-563-9770. Thank you to Corporation For Public Broadcasting (CPB) for funding this Mountain Lake PBS educational outreach initiative. Additional support provided by The Wild Center.

The Wild Center 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake, New York 12986
