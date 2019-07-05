Mountain Lake PBS Play Date! Cat in the Hat

Mountain Lake PBS 1 Sesame Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Join us at the Mountain Lake PBS station for a fun summer kids event featuring The Cat in the Hat! We will have a screening, snacks, fun activities, arts, crafts and much more! Every kid gets a free book and the event is free for the whole family! Join us, July 5th at 4 pm for this fun summer event with Mountain Lake PBS! 

Info

Family Events, Film & Movie Events, Kid Friendly Events
518-563-9770
