Mountain Lake PBS Play Date! Cat in the Hat

Join us at the Mountain Lake PBS station for a fun summer kids event featuring The Cat in the Hat! We will have a screening, snacks, fun activities, arts, crafts and much more! Every kid gets a free book and the event is free for the whole family! Join us, July 5th at 4 pm for this fun summer event with Mountain Lake PBS!