Mountain Lake PBS Play Date! Thomas the Tank Engine

to Google Calendar - Mountain Lake PBS Play Date! Thomas the Tank Engine - 2019-09-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mountain Lake PBS Play Date! Thomas the Tank Engine - 2019-09-13 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mountain Lake PBS Play Date! Thomas the Tank Engine - 2019-09-13 16:00:00 iCalendar - Mountain Lake PBS Play Date! Thomas the Tank Engine - 2019-09-13 16:00:00

Mountain Lake PBS 1 Sesame Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Toot toot! Calling all engines!! Join Thomas and Friends for a Mountain Lake PBS Playdate! We'll watch an episode of the show and then do some fun activities and crafts. The screening starts at 4 on Friday, September 13th here at Mountain Lake PBS. It's free for the whole family with snacks provided by Chick-Fil-A.

This event is sponsored by Casella and Chick-Fil-A, with additional support from Stewarts.

Info

Mountain Lake PBS 1 Sesame Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Entertainment Events, Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
to Google Calendar - Mountain Lake PBS Play Date! Thomas the Tank Engine - 2019-09-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mountain Lake PBS Play Date! Thomas the Tank Engine - 2019-09-13 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mountain Lake PBS Play Date! Thomas the Tank Engine - 2019-09-13 16:00:00 iCalendar - Mountain Lake PBS Play Date! Thomas the Tank Engine - 2019-09-13 16:00:00