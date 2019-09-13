Mountain Lake PBS Play Date! Thomas the Tank Engine

Thomas and Friends show Thomas and Friends

Toot toot! Calling all engines!! Join Thomas and Friends for a Mountain Lake PBS Playdate! We'll watch an episode of the show and then do some fun activities and crafts. The screening starts at 4 on Friday, September 13th here at Mountain Lake PBS. It's free for the whole family with snacks provided by Chick-Fil-A.

This event is sponsored by Casella and Chick-Fil-A, with additional support from Stewarts.