Mountaineer Adirondack Pack Basket with Linda Scherz. #1348-0812. 2 days, August 12-13.

Adirondack Folk School Mountaineer Adirondack Pack Basket

The Adirondack Pack Basket is one of the most recognized objects associated with the Adirondacks. These versatile baskets were used to carry just about everything the guides, hunters and trappers took with them into the woods. Create your own pack basket patterned from the traditional Adirondack Pack Baskets. The Mountaineer pack is a large pack, a great size for an adult man or woman. The first day students will weave a plain weave base with the pre-cut spokes and then weave the sides. Linda will be guiding students as they concentrate on shape and creating a belly while learning to continuous weave. The main weaving will be done the first day. The baskets will sit and dry overnight. On the second day, students will pack baskets tight, level the top, weave a false rim, cut and tuck spokes, insert a hand carved hardwood handle, fit the rim to the basket and lash the rim. Lastly, add an adjustable cotton or leather harness for carrying. Baskets will not be stained during class. Linda will teach you many tips and techniques and will bring all materials and tools students will need during class. Students will be using a drawknife and other sharp tools. Basket dimensions are 9" x 12" X 20" height.

Tuition $220. Member Tuition $180. Materials fee $116-155.

NOTE: Materials fee for Cotton Harness - $116. Materials fee for leather harness - $155. Please call AFS if you would like the leather harness as it needs to be ordered a minimum of two weeks prior to the class. Students should wear comfortable clothing.