Gore Mountain Mountaintop Yoga Class

Join Solstice Yoga for a relaxing and rejuvenating mountaintop experience. Gentle yoga and power vinyasa- a one-hour class for all levels on the Fairview observation deck. A scenic skyride is included. Be sure to arrive in advance to check in and pick up your ticket, ready to board the lift at least 15 minutes prior to class start. Space is limited to 10 participants and registration closes at Noon on Saturday, September 14.