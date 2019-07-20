Mountaintop Yoga Class

Gore Mountain Ski Resort 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, New York 12853

Join Solstice Yoga for a relaxing and rejuvenating mountainside experience. Gentle yoga and power vinyasa- a one-hour class for all levels. A scenic skyride is included. Be sure to arrive in advance to check in and pick up your ticket, ready to board the lift at least 15 minutes prior to class start. Advance registration required pearsamd@gmail.com. Space is limited to 10 participants and registration closes at Noon on Friday, July 19.

Community Events, Health & Fitness Events, Sporting Events
