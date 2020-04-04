Movie: 1917

Swank Motion Pictures, Inc. Flyer

Champlain Valley Film Series Presents: 1917

During World War I, two British soldiers -- Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake -- receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including Blake's own brother.

Winner — Golden Globe Awards for Best Picture and Best Director.

“Mendes’s first world war drama plunges the viewer into the trenches, to breathless effect.” — The Guardian

“Uniquely brilliant; by the end, it's clear that Sam Mendes has made one of the best films of 2019. “ — Common Sense Media

$6 adults / under 18, $3