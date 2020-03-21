Movie: Jojo Rabbit

Whallonsburg Grange 1610 NY Route 22, Essex, New York 12936

A World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy named Jojo whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

Six Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson).

“Waititi's faith in the notion that a child will lead us out of ignorance may be naïve. It's also deeply affecting.” — Rolling Stone

Adults - $6 / Under 18, $3

Whallonsburg Grange 1610 NY Route 22, Essex, New York 12936 View Map
518-963-7777
