Movie: Little Women

Swank Motion Pictures, Inc. Flyer

Presented by the Champlain Valley Film Series.

Louisa May Alcott's autobiographical account of her life with her three sisters in Concord, Massachusetts in the 1860s. With their father fighting in the American Civil War, sisters Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth are at home with their mother, a very outspoken women for her time. The story tells of how the sisters grow up, find love and find their place in the world. One of the best-loved books of all time comes to the screen in this award-winning film.

“This beautifully acted, thoughtfully directed adaptation of Alcott's beloved story about sisterhood is exactly the heartfelt and uplifting modern classic moviegoers need.” — Common Sense Media

“One hundred and fifty year old literature never felt so alive.” — The Guardian.

$6 adults / $3 under 18