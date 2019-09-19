Alice T. Miner Museum Movie Night at the Alice: "Janice Meredith"

This 1924 Revolutionary War silent drama, produced by William Randolph Hearst's Cosmopolitan Pictures, was filmed on the Plattsburgh Barracks (where the city of Trenton, New Jersey was recreated) and other locations around the city. Starring Marion Davies, Harrison Ford, and the Saranac River in a star turn as the Delaware!

Please note that this film is 2 hours and 20 minutes long! There will be an intermission, but we also realize that this is a LOT of silent movie, and understand if you choose not to stay for the whole thing!