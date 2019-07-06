Mt. Defiance History Hike

Courtesy CATS. Mt. Defiance overlooking Fort Ticonderoga.

CATS is holding a guided hike up Mt. Defiance in Ticonderoga, Saturday, July 6, at 9:00 am.

A Fort Ticonderoga historian will lead the hike and talk about the significance of this site as we hike to the summit overlooking the Fort. We’ll meet at bottom of Mt. Defiance (72 Defiance Street) at 9:00 am, for a 1.5-2 hour hike.

The cost for this hike is $15 and registration is required. Register at www.champlainareatrails.com.

And, by special arrangement with Fort Ticonderoga, participants on this hike will receive a reduced rate for admission to the fort of $16 (usually $24) by indicating to the admission booth attendant that they were on the CATS hike. This offer is good for this day only and is not affiliated with CATS.