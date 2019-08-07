Multi-media Concert

On Wednesday August 7 at 7:00 PM at the Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Concert Hall, Middlebury college music faculty Diana and Emory Fanning, and Dieuwke Davydov, will be joined by Grammy-nominated flutist Karen Kevra of Cornwall for a free concert celebrating the closing of James P. Blair's "Being There" exhibit at the Middlebury College Museum of Art.

The 45 minute concert of music inspired by images will include works for flute, cello, and piano by J.S. Bach, Debussy, Brahms, and Chopin. It will feature Charles Koechlin's 14 Pieces for Flute and Piano which will be performed against a backdrop of projected photos from James P. Blair's collection. Blair will be honored at the performance.

The concert is free and open to the public. The Museum of Art will be open from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, and from 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM prior to the concert. For more information go to http://museum.middlebury.edu