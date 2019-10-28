Multigenerational Planning

Suny ADK Fall 2019 Brochure

Family wealth transfer is not just about passing wealth to the next generation. It is also about how to pass on what is important and how to avoid damaging our children’s relationships with each other. Join estate planning attorney, Jessica Botelho, and financial advisor, Frank Finch, as we focus on family wealth management, financial security and estate and legacy planning. Understand how to avoid making big mistakes and how the right communication between family members may lead to successful transfer of assets and wealth.