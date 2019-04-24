MULTIGENERATIONAL PLANNING

Spring 2019 brochure Spring 2019 brochure

April 24

Wednesday | 6 to 8pm | Queensbury Campus

Family wealth transfer is not just about passing wealth to the next generation. It is also about how to pass on what is important and how to avoid damaging our children’s relationships with each other. Join estate planning attorney, Brian Borie, and financial adviser, Frank Finch, as we focus on family wealth management, financial security and estate and legacy planning. Understand how to avoid making big mistakes and how the right communication between family members may lead to successful transfer of assets and wealth.

Instructors: Frank Finch, Principal of Life Stages Financial Group, Advisor with Halliday Financial, and Brian Borie, Esq., Principal of Little, O’Connor & Borie, P.C.

Price: $15

CRN: 20027

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu