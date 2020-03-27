Murder Mystery Theater: "Chalice of Malice"

× Expand Gem Radio Theatre presents another murder mystery play.

Hear Ye, Hear Ye!I share some news from the House of Smug!

King Jake has been found dead in his copper tub.

Next to him his golden Chalice,

Who hath done this deed of Malice?

Welcome to the Adirondack District Kingdom (ADK) where the tyrant King Jake rules over the land with cruelty, rudeness, and a general disregard for his loyal subjects. On the morning he was to announce his choice for bride King Jake is found dead in his copper tub, poisoned by a drink from his favorite chalice found nearby. There is shock and dismay among the ADK citizens and Rodknee King, the Town Crier who delivers the news in rhyme. Who executed this deed of malice? Was it the young Lady River, from the House of Hudson, who smells like fish and secretly desired and plotted to marry the king? Or the Ladies Gore, the hard partying sisters from up on the mountain who never miss an opportunity?And what about Lady Crone, the eccentric who brews special wines and elixirs and had a secret tryst with Sir Knight, who shows up at the castle the night before the King took his final fatal bath? Although the King was despised, there were those who would marry him to become Queen for the power and wealth the title would bring. Or is a marriage needed at all to acquire the throne and rule the ADK?

The Unusual Suspects from GRT will bring their newest murder mystery play to several local venues this winter. Returning actors Barbara Westbrook from Indian Lake, Karen and Eddie Munoz from Olmsteadville, and Charity Lupo and Haley Mason from North Creek will take to the stage to present this comedy murder mystery. Chalice of Malice is directed by Robin Jay from North River. For further information visit facebook.com/gemradiotheatre or email Robin at Jay68@frontiernet.net