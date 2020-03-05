Murder Mystery Tour of The Hyde House Museum

The Hyde Collection Art in the Public Eye’s themed mystery tour of Hyde House is back.

Art in the Public Eye’s themed mystery tour of Hyde House is back. Join the detective and tour guide as they investigate a colorful cast of suspects and the history of Hyde House art, while trying to determine who killed Reginald Wayne.

$15 for members; $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.