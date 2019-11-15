The Hyde Collection Murder Mystery Tour

Back by popular demand, Art in the Public Eye is returning to The Hyde with a new script to offer a mysterious themed adventure of Hyde House. Engage with curious characters inspired by the artists and artworks of the Museum to examine who is truthful and who is hiding something. $15 for members; $20 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.