Murder Mystery Tour

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

Back by popular demand, Art in the Public Eye is returning to The Hyde with a new script to offer a mysterious themed adventure of Hyde House. Engage with curious characters inspired by the artists and artworks of the Museum to examine who is truthful and who is hiding something. $15 for members; $20 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.

Info

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
Arts & Culture Events
518-792-1761
