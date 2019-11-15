Murder Mystery Tour
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
The Hyde Collection
Murder Mystery Tour
Back by popular demand, Art in the Public Eye is returning to The Hyde with a new script to offer a mysterious themed adventure of Hyde House. Engage with curious characters inspired by the artists and artworks of the Museum to examine who is truthful and who is hiding something. $15 for members; $20 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.